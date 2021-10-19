Global Approval Of US Leadership Skyrockets Under Biden, Poll Shows

A Gallup poll released Tuesday found that global approval of the United States has skyrocketed under President Joe Biden.

Approval of U.S. leadership in 46 countries and territories hit 49% in the poll, up from 30% in 2020. This newest figure matched global approval in 2009, when former President Barack Obama was in his first year in office, and it is 16 points above the 33% approval of U.S. leadership in 2019, the highest it reached while former President Donald Trump was in office.

Gallup noted, however, that the statistics may change as the company continues to poll for approval in 2021. The figures do not yet take into account the Afghanistan withdrawal, and the pollster said that that series of events and others could result in a drop, though they said that it was unlikely to reach Trump-era lows.

Approval increased by at least 10 points in 36 of the 46 countries and territories surveyed, with the largest improvements in Portugal (52 points), the Netherlands (45 points), Norway (42 points) and Sweden (41 points).

Approval also jumped among fellow G7 nations, rising 38 points in Canada, 36 points in Germany, 30 points in the United Kingdom, 22 points in Italy, 18 points in France and 11 points in Japan.

Just three countries showed a decline in approval, falling by five points or less in Russia, Serbia and Benin. (RELATED: Global Views Of The US Have Grown More Positive During Biden’s Presidency – Except In One Country)

Though Trump notched some foreign policy wins, like a renegotiated North American trade deal and the Abraham Accords, several decisions, including withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accords, scrapping the Iran nuclear deal and leaving the United Nation’s Human Rights Council and the World Health Organization, may have been poorly received by other nations.

Gallup surveyed “nationally representative, probability-based samples” among populations 15 and older in 46 countries and territories from April to August 2021. The poll’s margin of error ranges from 2.8 to 5 percentage points.

