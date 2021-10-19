WATCH: Jeffrey Epstein Makes Stunning Claim During Interview With Steve Bannon

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein made a stunning claim during an interview with Steve Bannon before being arrested for child sex trafficking charges.

Epstein claimed in an upcoming documentary “The Monsters” to be a “firm believer and supporter” in the anti-sexual harassment Time’s Up movement, The New York Post reported Tuesday.

Late Jeffrey Epstein tells Steve Bannon, ‘I’m a supporter of Time’s Up’ https://t.co/ehTfQJZBiF pic.twitter.com/gemdylJi1B — New York Post (@nypost) October 19, 2021

“I made my living from old thinking. But the future is for the way women think,” Epstein told Bannon in the documentary’s trailer, exclusively obtained by The New York Post.

Bannon responded to Epstein’s comment and characterized it as “a sop” in an attempt to excuse”all of the depravity [he’s] done against young women,” the outlet reported.

“No, I’ve been – I’ve always believed that women will be, in fact, be able to take over,” Epstein said. “I’m a firm believer and supporter of Time’s Up.” (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Paid $5 Million To Three Sex Trafficking Victims)

Time’s Up is a movement founded by over 300 women in the entertainment industry to combat sexual harassment in the workplace, according to the group’s website. The group has more than 700 attorneys working on sexual harassment cases in the workplace.

Epstein was a former billionaire who was a convicted sex offender and killed himself before he could be convicted of additional charges related to sex trafficking minors.

