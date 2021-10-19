Editorial

Washington State Quarterback Jayden De Laura Reacts To Nick Rolovich Being Fired, Says He Has ‘Profound Sadness And Disappointment’

Oct 16, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) celebrates after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura is not happy about Nick Rolovich being fired.

The former head coach of the Cougars was fired for cause Monday because he refused to get vaccinated, and the decision sent shockwaves through the sport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of this moment, it marks the biggest vaccine-related firing in all of sports.

Late Monday night, de Laura released a statement on Twitter and said in part, “Words cannot express our profound sadness and disappointment in the termination of our Coach, Nick Rolovich. Playing for him was a great honor that all of us will cherish forever. He put trust in me and allowed me to grow as a man both on and off the field.

Jayden De Laura is the face of the Cougars, and he’s having a great year. The fact he’s speaking out tells you everything you need to know about the decision to fire Rolovich.

It doesn’t appear to be going over well in the locker room at all!

You can’t just fire someone for refusing to get vaccinated and expect people to sit by silently. Whether you agree with getting the vaccine or not, people are going to have a major issue with this situation.

Once people start losing their jobs over medical decisions, we’ve crossed a line that a lot of people aren’t comfortable with.

We’ll see if more players speak up, but I’d be surprised if they didn’t. They clearly love their coach and don’t want to see him go.