Washington State Quarterback Jayden De Laura Reacts To Nick Rolovich Being Fired, Says He Has ‘Profound Sadness And Disappointment’

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura is not happy about Nick Rolovich being fired.

The former head coach of the Cougars was fired for cause Monday because he refused to get vaccinated, and the decision sent shockwaves through the sport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of this moment, it marks the biggest vaccine-related firing in all of sports.

Nick Rolovich has been terminated by Washington State, per a university source. Terminated for cause, along with the other unvaccinated WSU assistants. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) October 18, 2021

Late Monday night, de Laura released a statement on Twitter and said in part, “Words cannot express our profound sadness and disappointment in the termination of our Coach, Nick Rolovich. Playing for him was a great honor that all of us will cherish forever. He put trust in me and allowed me to grow as a man both on and off the field.

You can read his full statement below.

Jayden De Laura is the face of the Cougars, and he’s having a great year. The fact he’s speaking out tells you everything you need to know about the decision to fire Rolovich.

It doesn’t appear to be going over well in the locker room at all!

Major College Football Coach Gets Fired For Refusing To Get Vaccinated https://t.co/mzWHfqA8bK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2021

You can’t just fire someone for refusing to get vaccinated and expect people to sit by silently. Whether you agree with getting the vaccine or not, people are going to have a major issue with this situation.

Once people start losing their jobs over medical decisions, we’ve crossed a line that a lot of people aren’t comfortable with.

Washington State’s Nick Rolovich and multiple WSU assistants have been “terminated for cause” after not complying with the state’s vaccine mandate, per @johncanzanobft pic.twitter.com/ddyUyLQdHS — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 19, 2021

We’ll see if more players speak up, but I’d be surprised if they didn’t. They clearly love their coach and don’t want to see him go.