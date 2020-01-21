Washington State Football Coach Nick Rolovich Eats Wings And Drinks Beer With Fans

Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich recently pulled off an awesome move for fans of the Cougars.

According to a Sunday report from The Spokesman-Review, the new football coach had an “impromptu meet-and-greet” with fans of the program to eat some wings and drink some beer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfb) on Jan 14, 2020 at 4:13pm PST

I love this move from Rolovich. This is a great decision from the man running the Cougars. There’s no better way to bond with the fans than with beer and wings.

That’s just a fact. Football fans love their beer and wings. We love eating and drinking, and it doesn’t matter who you cheer for.

Rolovich getting the boys together for a few cold ones is a veteran move. That’s the kind of leadership I want to see out of my coach.

That’s the man I want dialing up plays. Never trust a football guy who doesn’t drink beer. They’re clearly not to be trusted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfb) on Jan 16, 2020 at 2:21pm PST

I have no idea if Rolovich will be a hit with the Cougars are not. All I know is that any coach who gets drinks and wings with the fans is a guy I want in my foxhole!

The Rolovich reign is off to a hot start.