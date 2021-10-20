Possible Human Remains Found Along With Items Belonging To Brian Laundrie

Possible human remains were found Wednesday in the Carlton Reserve, along with several items belonging to Brian Laundrie, who is wanted in connection with the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, authorities announced.

Special Agent Michael McPherson with the FBI Tampa Division said authorities uncovered human remains along with a backpack and notebook belonging to Laundrie in an area that had been underwater until recently. No other information was provided and authorities did not respond to questions.

“Earlier today, investigators found what appears to be human remains along with personal items such as a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie,” McPherson said.

It is unclear whether the human remains belong to Laundrie, however. Authorities will remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner, a cadaver dog and two spotters were called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park area Wednesday where Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, told FBI and North Port Police Tuesday they would help search for him, CNN reported. A mobile unit and tent were also set up at the scene.

Laundrie’s parents and authorities searched a trail Laundrie frequented, finding “some articles” believed to belong to Laundrie, family attorney Steven Bertolini said, according to CNN.

Meanwhile Paso Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Hunter said North Port Police sought assistance from their human remain detection K9 Unit, according to WFLA.

Laundrie has been unaccounted for since mid-September after his parents reported him missing when he failed to return home from a hike in the Carlton Reserve, which connects to Myakkahatchee Park. His parents reported him missing several days later.

Days after Laundrie went missing authorities issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie in connection with Petito’s death.

Petito and Laundrie left New York on a cross-country road trip July 2 with Laundrie returning home alone on Sep. 1. Laundrie immediately hired a lawyer and did not report Petito missing. Petito’s mother reported her daughter missing on Sep. 11 after having not heard from her. Petito had last been seen with Laundrie on Aug. 24 leaving a Salt Lake City hotel.

Authorities eventually found Petito’s body in Grand Teton National Park, with a coroner ruling her death a homicide. Petito died by strangulation.