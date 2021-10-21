Can Army Upset Wake Forest And Ruin Their Undefeated Season?

Army and Wake Forest play this Saturday, and the Demon Deacons might be on upset alert.

Right now, the Demon Deacons are 6-0 and are the 16th-ranked team in the country. Through six games, they've exceeded all expectations.

Saturday, they take the field at Michie Stadium as three-point favorites against the Black Knights. Can Army ruin their undefeated season?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football)

Casual football fans might not realize it, but Army has been solid at football for a substantial amount of time at this point.

The past few seasons, they’ve been very competitive and they’ve played great teams very tight. In fact, they damn near beat Oklahoma in Norman a few years ago.

While Wisconsin isn’t good this year, the Badgers have an incredibly elite defense and Army was able to move the ball a bit late.

The triple option is a nightmare to cover and to some degree, it’s an equalizer. Will it be enough to pull off a win over a ranked team?

Honestly, I think Army has a great shot of winning. West Point is going to be fired up Saturday and it’s the biggest home game they’ve had in a long time.

In the world of college football, we all know anything is possible.

Army announces Sellout for Saturday’s game against No. 16 Wake Forest#ArmyFootball @Rivals @GoBlackKnights Come Inside to hear what QB Jabari Laws had to say stepping into a packed Michie Stadiumhttps://t.co/9HJgF0wsPm pic.twitter.com/euizpYU6oj — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) October 20, 2021

At the very least, I’d suggest smashing Army at +3. Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on CBSSN.