Tennessee Embarrassingly Cancels 2022 Football Game Against Army

Tennessee is apparently scared to play Army.

The 2022 schedule for the Volunteers was released Tuesday, and the Black Knights were notably absent, despite originally being on the lineup for next season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to FBS Schedules, the Volunteers paid the Black Knights $500,000 to get out of the game and will now play a horrible Akron squad.

Tennessee will pay Akron a $1 million guarantee for the game. The cancellation fee for the Army game is $500,000. https://t.co/MVNibpoAnz — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) September 21, 2021

Tennessee has canceled their 2022 home game against Army and will now host Akron instead on Sept. 17 (Week 3). — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) September 21, 2021

How far has the SEC fallen that Tennessee is too scared to play a team like Army? Imagine Alabama canceling a game against a team like Army?

Hell, imagine Alabama, LSU, Georgia or Florida canceling a game against any decent team. You can’t do it because it would never happen.

Yet, Tennessee is too scared to play a solid Army team, despite having way better players and way more resources.

The fact they canceled on the Black Knights tells you everything you need to know. The Volunteers weren’t confident they were going to win, so they pulled the plug.

It’s beyond embarrassing. It’s downright shameful.

If this is the state of football in Knoxville, then fans shouldn’t expect the Volunteers to be good for a very long time.