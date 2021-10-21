Coastal Carolina Gets Upset By Appalachian State 30-27

Coastal Carolina’s playoff dreams have come to an end.

The Chanticleers were upset Wednesday night 30-27 by Appalachian State, and they now sit at 6-1. Seeing as how they’re not a P5 team, you can end any and all playoff discussion right now. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It also marked the first time Appalachian State beat a top-25 team since they stunned Michigan in 2007 in one of the greatest upsets ever.

💪 @AppState_FB does it again! They upset Coastal Carolina to pick up their first Top 25 win since 2007 at Michigan pic.twitter.com/dZ4geRWjk9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2021

While I appreciate Coastal Carolina’s moxie, I’m glad we won’t have to hear any potential playoff chatter as we get into November and December.

They’re a very talented small school, but if you can’t even beat Appalachian State, then you have no chance against solid P5 teams.

If Coastal Carolina got on the field against Georgia or Alabama, they might lose by 50. It’d be ugly to a point that would be tough to describe.

I wish the Chanticleers nothing but the best the rest of the way, but I’m also glad we don’t have to hear any playoff talk because that’d just be ridiculous.