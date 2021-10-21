Editorial

Coastal Carolina Gets Upset By Appalachian State 30-27

Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers place kicker Chandler Staton (top left) is hoisted up by teammates following a last second game winning field goal against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Coastal Carolina’s playoff dreams have come to an end.

The Chanticleers were upset Wednesday night 30-27 by Appalachian State, and they now sit at 6-1. Seeing as how they’re not a P5 team, you can end any and all playoff discussion right now. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

It also marked the first time Appalachian State beat a top-25 team since they stunned Michigan in 2007 in one of the greatest upsets ever.

While I appreciate Coastal Carolina’s moxie, I’m glad we won’t have to hear any potential playoff chatter as we get into November and December.

 

They’re a very talented small school, but if you can’t even beat Appalachian State, then you have no chance against solid P5 teams.

If Coastal Carolina got on the field against Georgia or Alabama, they might lose by 50. It’d be ugly to a point that would be tough to describe.

 

I wish the Chanticleers nothing but the best the rest of the way, but I’m also glad we don’t have to hear any playoff talk because that’d just be ridiculous.