‘It’s Disgusting’: Greg Gutfeld Says Unprepared Attorney General Sounds Like He Gets His Information ‘From BuzzFeed

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Thursday that Attorney General Merrick Garland came off as “an associate producer for ‘The View'” while testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

“It’s scary. This guy’s the attorney general and he’s less prepared than Jessie Watters,” Gutfeld quipped during a segment from Fox News’ “The Five.”

“It’s also weird how removed he is from reality, right?” Gutfeld noted, saying that Garland often talked about how he had read a story in the media and had not learned of it from primary reports from the Department of Justice. Gutfeld said he appeared completely unaware of major events in the news. (RELATED: Parents Announce ‘Not Domestic Terrorists’ Rally In Front Of The Justice Department)

“The dude’s the attorney general. Didn’t know that an ‘insurrection’ happened. He has no idea about the statistics behind the police-suspect interactions. He gets all of his direction from secondary undocumented opinions.” The Fox News host said if attorney general means to “target U.S. citizens,” he should probably be basing his concerns on information “not from BuzzFeed.”

“You’re are talking about ruining people’s lives. You’re an attorney general, not an associate producer for ‘The View.'”

“It’s disgusting,”

The White House worked with the National School Boards Association (NSBA) to produce a letter that compared concerned parents appearing at school board meetings to domestic terrorists.

Gutfeld called that collaboration “frightening,”

‘This guy is initiating an investigation on parents, not because he had statistics, actual specific cases, but because he got a letter. I mean, think how frightening that is.” Gutfeld claimed that Garland would not have acted with such force and precision if the letter was from some “environmental group” or Black Lives Matter. (RELATED: Survey In Fairfax Public Schools Asks Students As Young As 10 About Their Sexual Encounters, Suicide Attempts)

“So it’s indeed a political action. You have to admit that. But what’s worse is how easy it was to make this guy comply; just send a letter.”

When Louisiana Republican Rep. Mike Johnson asked Garland if there was any conflict of interest in his tough stance on parents voicing their opposition to to education curriculum at school board meetings and his son-ion-laws’s pro-Critical Race Theory education company, Garland denied that there was one.