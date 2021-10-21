Man Kills Grandfather With Ax, Claims God Made Him Do It

A New Jersey man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing his grandfather with an ax, claiming that God made him do it, according to NJ.com.

Twenty-one-year-0ld Jason Vicari was accused for the murder of his 81-year-old grandfather Ronald Vicari, who he allegedly killed with an ax, believing that he was a “monster” and that “God told him” to kill him, NJ.com reported. (RELATED: Off-Duty Cop Who Allegedly Shot Ex-Girlfriend, Killed Ex’s New Lover Charged With Murder)

Man killed grandfather with ax after ‘God told me to do it’: police https://t.co/ess858Rzzx — PennLive.com (@PennLive) October 21, 2021

The incident started when police received a 911 call around 9:30 in the morning, the call was from a relative of the two who reported that Jason had barricaded himself in his grandfather’s home and was allegedly wielding a handgun, according to NJ.com.

The relative reportedly saw Ronald’s body lying in the bathroom with a wound on his head and that one of the window’s were broken which caught the attention of the Elmwood Park Police and the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team.

Jason eventually surrendered himself to the police and was taking into their custody, NJ.com reported.

When asked if anyone else was inside, Jason responded by saying, “Not anyone alive.” He then said, “God told me to do it,” according to NJ.com.

The officers walked inside the home to find Ronald’s body with a wound indicating that he had been struck in the head with an ax, the ax handle was found as well, the outlet reported.

“Mr. Jason Vicari uttered that he believed his grandfather was a monster and that God told him he would have to change his religion,” the arrest report said, NJ.com reported.