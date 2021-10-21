Texas Basketball Coach Chris Beard Is Giving Up Beer For The Season

Texas basketball Chris Beard won’t be enjoying beer during the season.

According to Jon Rothstein, Beard is giving up ice cold beer for the entirety of the 2021-22 season, and he’s asked very Texas player to give up one important thing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chris Beard tells me that he’s giving up beer for the entire 21-22 season. Each member of Texas’ program was asked to give up one thing of significance as part of “team sacrifice”. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 21, 2021

Look, I understand making sacrifices. We all have to make sacrifices when you’re part of a winning program, but why is he giving up beer?

Beer is the nectar of the gods! Beer is what gives you life after a long day of grinding it out. Plus, with the pressure that comes with being a UT coach, he might want a drink from time to time.

If we instituted a sacrifice rule at work, giving up beer would never happen. That’s what we call a non-negotiable.

Someone even suggests it and we get up from the table and leave. I’d rather be dead than not tossing back cold ones with the boys.

Don’t do it, Beard! Keep the beer! Keep the beer at all costs!