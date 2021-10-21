Editorial

Texas Basketball Coach Chris Beard Is Giving Up Beer For The Season

Oct 20, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas head coach Chris Beard question and answer session during the Big 12 Basketball Tipoffat T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Texas basketball Chris Beard won’t be enjoying beer during the season.

According to Jon Rothstein, Beard is giving up ice cold beer for the entirety of the 2021-22 season, and he’s asked very Texas player to give up one important thing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Look, I understand making sacrifices. We all have to make sacrifices when you’re part of a winning program, but why is he giving up beer?

Beer is the nectar of the gods! Beer is what gives you life after a long day of grinding it out. Plus, with the pressure that comes with being a UT coach, he might want a drink from time to time.

 

If we instituted a sacrifice rule at work, giving up beer would never happen. That’s what we call a non-negotiable.

Someone even suggests it and we get up from the table and leave. I’d rather be dead than not tossing back cold ones with the boys.

Don’t do it, Beard! Keep the beer! Keep the beer at all costs!