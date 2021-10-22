Family Of Superstar Actor Killed By Blank Round In 1993 Speaks Out About Alec Baldwin Shooting

In the aftermath of the accidental murder of cinematographer Hayla Hutchins, the family of Brandon Lee, who was also killed on the set of a film in 1993, spoke out about the fatal shooting.

“No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period, the statement on Lee’s official Twitter account said.

Lee, who was the son of martial arts icon and movie star Bruce Lee, suffered a fatal shot from an improperly loaded prop gun that turned out to be an actual revolver made with .44-caliber dummy rounds while filming “The Crow,” according to The New York Post.

The director of photography, Hayla Hutchins, 42, and director Joel Souza, 48, were both victims of the incident Thursday evening. Hutchins was pronounced dead by medical personal at the University of New Mexico Hospital on Thursday, while Souza was brought to Christus St. Vincent’s Regional Medical Center to receive care, CNN reported. (REPORT: Police Say Halyna Hutchins Died After Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ A Prop Gun)

Other actors and film industry members have expressed condolences for this grave loss, including actor Elijah Wood and filmmaker Amber Berg.

“We lost a rising star, female cinematographer Halyna Hutchins,” said Berg. The filmmaker also went on to question how an incident such as this was even allowed to occur, saying that it is “Incredibly concerning that a DP and director would be in the line of fire during a weapons discharge on set. Also, the idea that an actor was handed a weapon without full knowledge of the type of rounds loaded into it is, if true, super alarming.”

Baldwin is also facing criticism for a Tweet he made back in 2017, where he asked “how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone,” Fox News reported.