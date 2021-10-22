Loudoun County Superintendent Informed School Board Of Alleged Sexual Assault, Contradicting Board’s Claim It Was ‘Not Aware’

An email shows that Loudoun County Public School’s (LCPS) board was informed about an alleged sexual assault, though the board denies that it was aware of “specific details” relating to the incident.

LCPS’ Superintendent Scott Ziegler sent an email to the school board May 28, the day that a Stone Bridge High School student alleges she was sexually assaulted in the bathroom, the email shows. The email alerted the school board of the alleged assault and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) involvement, according to WTOP.

“The purpose of this email is to provide you with information regarding an incident that occurred at Stone Bridge HS. This afternoon a female student alleged that a male student sexually assaulted her in the restroom,” Ziegler said in the email. “The LCSO is investigating the matter.”

School board members maintained that they “were not aware of the specific details of this incident until it was reported in media outlets earlier this week,” according to statements originally published by The Daily Wire. (RELATED: Loudoun County Public Schools Denies Board Had Knowledge Of Alleged Sexual Assault In Girls’ Bathroom)

Atoosa Reaser, the vice chair of the LCPS school board, posted to Facebook stating that board members “are typically not given details of disciplinary matters involving students” often because it could be considered a violation of due process.

Reaser did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Ziegler’s email was published by former LCPS board member Beth Barts, who has since resigned.

Parents in the district are demanding that Ziegler resign over what they consider to be a “cover up” for sexual assault. The parents of the ninth-grade female who was allegedly assaulted have filed a lawsuit against the district.