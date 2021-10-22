PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Big Win Over Purdue

Wisconsin needs a huge victory Saturday against Purdue.

Right now, the Badgers are 3-3 and we’re traveling to West Lafayette to play a ranked Boilermakers squad. Whoever would have predicted that two months ago? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

2021 sure is a very strange year!

Well, we need to go out and figure out a way to crush the Boilermakers and get back above .500. This season is still salvageable.

As hard as that might be to believe, it’s true. Our defense has been outstanding in every single game, and Graham Mertz played his best football of the season against Army.

We’re trending up, even though it’s truly hard to get much lower.

If we beat Purdue, we’ll jump to 4-3 and still be in complete control of our own fate in the Big Ten West. We lose to Purdue, and that’s a wrap on the season.

Even though I’ve been very low on the Badgers all year, I’m surprisingly optimistic for this game. It seems like things are clicking, Mertz is improving, our defense is unbreakable and Braelon Allen has emerged as a rising star.

If there was ever a time for everything to go our way, it’s right now.

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Wisconsin wins 24-14. Tune in at 3:00 EST on BTN to watch it all go down.