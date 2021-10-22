Sam Ehlinger’s Brother Jake Died After An Accidental Drug Overdose

Sam Ehlinger’s brother Jake died after an accidental overdose.

Jake, who also played for the Texas Longhorns, died back in May, and fans now know details surrounding the tragic situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to KXAN, the family has revealed that their beloved son died from an accidental overdose caused by Xanax laced with fentanyl. Jake was only 20 years old at the time of his death, which happened not long after the Colts drafted his brother out of UT.

“As our family continues to process Jake’s death, we felt it was important to share these details with the hope that Jake will not have died in vain. We pray that sharing Jake’s story will help shed light on this problem and prevent other families from also tragically losing a loved one,” the family said in a statement, according to the same report.

Our hearts are broken. We love you Jake. You’ll be dearly missed, but never forgotten. 48💔 pic.twitter.com/eIdkFULkTb — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 7, 2021

Jake Ehlinger’s death is tragic beyond words. He was just a young man who was living life and playing football for the Longhorns.

Then, at the incredibly young age of 20, he passed onto the other side because of drugs laced with fentanyl. It’s incredibly sad.

Young men shouldn’t be dying and they damn sure shouldn’t be dying in this fashion.

Literally devastated. I love the Ehlinger family like my own. Rest In Peace Jake. You’ll be missed more than you could imagine. #48❤️ — Brandon Jones (@BlessedJones33) May 6, 2021

It’s also a blunt reminder that you might never know what someone is struggling with or what would drive them to take drugs like this.

If you need help, go get it. Never be afraid to ask for it. The alternative often ends with headlines nobody wants to ever see.

We grieve and weep with the Ehlinger family. Prayers, love and support. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 6, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Ehlinger family and their friends during this very difficult time.