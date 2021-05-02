The Indianapolis Colts Draft Sam Ehlinger In The 6th Round

Sam Ehlinger is headed to the Indianapolis Colts.

The former superstar Texas quarterback was drafted in the sixth round of the draft Saturday, and he’ll now join the same quarterbacks room as Carson Wentz and Jacob Eason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m very happy to see Ehlinger get selected in the draft and find his new home in the NFL. He was a hell of a player for the Longhorns, and his intelligence is off of the charts.

When you see him speak, you can see the wheels turning in his mind. In terms of QB intelligence, he’s got all you could ever want.

There have been a lot of questions about whether or not Ehlinger has the arm to make it in the NFL, and I understand the concern.

He’s an outstanding athlete and he did well in college using his legs just as much as his arm. The good news for him is that he won’t see the field for a long time.

That will give Ehlinger plenty of time to develop.

You want to see good things happen to good people and I can’t wait to see what Ehlinger does in the NFL.