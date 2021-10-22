The 80,000-Acre Turkey Track Ranch In Texas Might Sell For $200 Million

The historic Turkey Track Ranch in Texas is expected to sell for a shocking amount of money.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the 80,000-acre ranch that was founded in 1870 might sell for as much as $200 million, which is the current listing price. While that sounds like a ton, it does break down to only $2,500 an acre. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s just amazing how fast the dollars add up when you’re talking about 80,000 acres. You can see some photos of the ranch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICON GLOBAL (@icon.global)

This sale is something right out of “Yellowstone,” except we all know the Duttons would never sell! They’d rather go down swinging.

However, the Cobles and Whittenburgs families have decided that it’s apparently time to move on from the Turkey Track Ranch, which is spread out over Hansford and Hutchinson counties.

Check out the incredible video of the ranch below.

If I bought this place (I can’t currently afford it at the $200 million asking price), I would literally just ride around all day repeating lines from “Yellowstone.”

It would probably annoy the hell out of everyone, especially my girlfriend, but would 100% be worth it. Look at how incredibly majestic this place is!

It’s like Heaven on Earth.

Whoever ends up buying this place is an incredibly lucky person, and I hope they enjoy it. It seems like an incredible place.