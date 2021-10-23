HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Crushes Purdue 30-13

Wisconsin obliterated Purdue 30-13 Saturday.

Coming into the game against the 25th-ranked Boilermakers, I said a loss would more or less guarantee we didn’t make a bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, our Big West dreams are still alive after our running attack destroyed Purdue, and we still control our own destiny.

It’s absolutely insane to me that we’re 4-3 and can still make the conference title game. I’m not sure whether it’s pathetic or hilarious.

All I know is that it’s the situation we’re now in.

The fact we still don’t even know how to pass the football and still hung 30 on a solid Purdue team is both shocking and downright hysterical.

Our offense is literally just Graham Mertz turning around to hand the ball off and that’s pretty much it. That might work against Purdue, but it won’t work against Iowa.

Even after a blowout win, Wisconsin needs to get Mertz rolling if we want a shot to beat the Hawkeyes. That might sound a bit harsh but it’s 100% true.

Let’s just focus on taking care of business and a great week of prep. We can still make this season matter, but we have a long way to go.