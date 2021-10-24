Wisconsin Is A -3 Favorite Against Iowa

Wisconsin is favored by a field goal against Iowa.

Circa Sports released their opening lines for week nine Sunday afternoon, and the Badgers are at -3 at home against the Hawkeyes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Week 9 Opening Lines Opening App Limits: $3K Sides / $1K Totals pic.twitter.com/7f1DgB5BmX — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) October 24, 2021

I’m honestly very surprised by this line. Yes, Iowa is coming off a terrible loss against Purdue and we just smashed the Boilermakers, but it doesn’t matter a ton to me.

Iowa has been far more impressive this season than the Badgers, and you know I’m telling the truth when I say something like that because I hate the Hawkeyes.

So, if we’re at the point where I’m complimenting them, you know it’s legit.

Now, can Wisconsin win this game? Of course we can win this game. Outside of the most elite two or three teams in America, we can beat anyone that visits Camp Randall this season.

However, being favored is still surprising and not at all what I expected.

I guess the oddsmakers must have really loved what they saw against Purdue. Catch the game at noon EST on ESPN. It’s going to be a fun one.