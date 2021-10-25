Bill Belichick’s Favorite Beer Is ‘Whatever’s Cold’

Bill Belichick’s main concern for any beer he’s consuming is whether or not it’s cold.

According to Mike Reiss, the head coach of the New England Patriots appeared on The Greg Hill Show early Monday morning and was asked if he could only have one beer, what he'd choose.

Belichick, who has won six Super Bowls with the Pats, responded with, “Whatever’s cold.”

Question (via @TheGregHillShow): If you could order one beer, what would be your choice? Bill Belichick: “Whatever’s cold.” 🍻🏈 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 25, 2021

I love this answer from Belichick. In fact, I’d argue that it’s the only correct answer to the question. A lot of people like to get wrapped up in specific brands.

Nobody has time for that. You know what you drink? Whatever is coldest and oftentimes, whatever is cheapest.

Clearly, Belichick is simply a man of the people.

Bill Belichick Live Press Conference 10/25: https://t.co/ibHbgLWzWM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 25, 2021

Personally, I like to stick with Busch Light or something similar. Recently, I have branched out a bit, but I’m still all about cold Busch Light.

UPDATE: The liquor store owner had 10 cases of Busch Light delivered first thing this morning. This is why it’s always a good idea to make friends with bartenders, bar owners and liquor store owners. Thanks for the rushed delivery, @BuschBeer. pic.twitter.com/j637QJUR0v — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2021

Keep that energy, Belichick. Keep that energy for all of us common men who only ever get to drink what we can afford to get our hands on.