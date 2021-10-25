Editorial

Bill Belichick’s Favorite Beer Is ‘Whatever’s Cold’

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on after the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick’s main concern for any beer he’s consuming is whether or not it’s cold.

According to Mike Reiss, the head coach of the New England Patriots appeared on The Greg Hill Show early Monday morning and was asked if he could only have one beer, what he’d choose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Belichick, who has won six Super Bowls with the Pats, responded with, “Whatever’s cold.”

I love this answer from Belichick. In fact, I’d argue that it’s the only correct answer to the question. A lot of people like to get wrapped up in specific brands.

Nobody has time for that. You know what you drink? Whatever is coldest and oftentimes, whatever is cheapest.

Clearly, Belichick is simply a man of the people.

Personally, I like to stick with Busch Light or something similar. Recently, I have branched out a bit, but I’m still all about cold Busch Light.

Keep that energy, Belichick. Keep that energy for all of us common men who only ever get to drink what we can afford to get our hands on.