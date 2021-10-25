EXCLUSIVE: You Betcha Star Myles Montplaisir Reveals The Perfect Cooler For The Lake

You Betcha star Myles Montplaisir gave fans the perfect cooler plan for the lake.

I recently sat down with the founder of the popular comedy channel for a wide-ranging interview about a variety of topics, and I had to ask the Busch Light enthusiast what he considers the perfect cooler plan for the lake. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His answer didn’t disappoint, and he revealed the one thing every cooler for the lake needs to have. Enjoy!

For anyone who hasn’t already seen my entire interview with Myles, I suggest that you do. He touched on cancel culture and Dave Chappelle’s Netflix controversy, and I thought he had some very refreshing thoughts on the topic.

“Comedians are comedians for a reason.” I spoke with You Betcha founder Myles Montplaisir (@ohhyoubetcha) about people trying to cancel Dave Chappelle, and he had some very refreshing thoughts. ENJOY: pic.twitter.com/fhEoww81LW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 24, 2021

Also, if you haven’t seen his content on his Instagram, YouTube or Facebook, I can’t recommend it enough. The dude is a comedy machine, especially for people from the Midwest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by You Betcha (@ohhyoubetcha)

Make sure to let me know what you thought of the interview in the comments below. I can’t wait to read your thoughts!