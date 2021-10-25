Editorial

Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Tests Positive For Coronavirus

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears reacts during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Ian Rapoport, the embattled head coach of the Bears announced Monday that he’s tested positive for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nagy will now join four Chicago players already on the COVID-19 list.

Tom Pelissero reported that Matt Nagy is also fully vaccinated.

I know some people might want to worry because an NFL coach has tested positive, but it’s really not a big deal at all.

As we know, being vaccinated doesn’t guarantee you that you never get COVID-19. It’s meant to substantially help with symptoms.

Anyone who thought we were going to have a completely smooth season was just kidding themselves. That was never going to happen.

Yes, we’re having a much better season than last year, but there’s still going to be some bumps along the way.

There’s no need to panic at all. Let’s just hope Nagy bounces back quickly and is back on the sidelines ASAP!