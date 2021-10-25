Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Ian Rapoport, the embattled head coach of the Bears announced Monday that he’s tested positive for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nagy will now join four Chicago players already on the COVID-19 list.

#Bears coach Matt Nagy announces that he has tested positive for COVID-19. There are 4 players now on the COVID list, and Nagy will be quarantined as they are. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2021

Tom Pelissero reported that Matt Nagy is also fully vaccinated.

Head coach Matt Nagy — who is fully vaccinated — announced today he has tested positive and the #Bears currently have four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including OLB Robert Quinn and TE Jimmy Graham. Another player, RB Damien Williams, was activated Saturday. https://t.co/EJSq10Mjo5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2021

I know some people might want to worry because an NFL coach has tested positive, but it’s really not a big deal at all.

As we know, being vaccinated doesn’t guarantee you that you never get COVID-19. It’s meant to substantially help with symptoms.

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/BhBhiN2rx3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2021

Anyone who thought we were going to have a completely smooth season was just kidding themselves. That was never going to happen.

Yes, we’re having a much better season than last year, but there’s still going to be some bumps along the way.

After a series of recent positive COVID tests, the #Bears are now in enhanced mitigation protocols, per source. Among other things, that means mandatory mask-wearing and daily testing for all players and staff, regardless of vaccination status. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2021

There’s no need to panic at all. Let’s just hope Nagy bounces back quickly and is back on the sidelines ASAP!