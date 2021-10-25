The Colts Beating The 49ers Puts Up Solid TV Ratings

The Colts beating the 49ers 30-18 Sunday night put up solid TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Colts and Carson Wentz earning a win over the 49ers averaged 12.34 million viewers on NBC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final number will be higher.

Is it the greatest number we’ve seen for a primetime game this season? No, but averaging 12.34 million viewers in the early data is respectable.

Neither team is even any good, but people still tuned in. That’s a good sign for the NFL.

When teams that aren’t even likely to make the playoffs are putting up solid primetime numbers, you know business is cooking for Roger Goodell and the league.

There’s no doubt about that at all.

Through seven weeks, the NFL has been crushing it, and I can’t wait to see how the league continues to do down the stretch. I have no doubt business will keep booming!