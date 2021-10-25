Kanye West’s Yeezy Boots Are Coming And People Are Roasting Him Over Design

Kanye West’s new Yeezy insulated boots were heavily criticized in a Monday Instagram post.

It started after the 44-year-old rapper’s Yeezy Mafia Instagram shared a photo of the khaki “Yeezy Insulated Boot.” The post was noted by the Blast in a piece published Monday.

The company captioned the post, “YZY NSLTD BT KHAKI $250 COMING SOON MORE INFO ON YEEZYMAFIA.COM.” (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

The boot has a very unique look and followers to the social media account had lots of thoughts about it, mostly roasting the superstar rapper over his new shoes.

“I didn’t think Kanye can make anything worse,” one person wrote.

Another shared, “This can’t be real.”

Others asked why someone would decide to wear these, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

The reaction was similar to those over Ye’s recent fashion drop when pictures surfaced of his first collaboration with Gap for his “YZY x GAP ‘Round Jacket.'”

The blue nylon unisex puffer jacket retailed on the website for $200 and is made from recycled nylon, People magazine reported.

Kanye West’s first drop from his Yeezy Gap line has arrived. DETAILS: https://t.co/4c8VLEd8tM pic.twitter.com/ogeux3Fala — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) June 8, 2021

Some of the criticism about the rapper’s jacket was over the fact that it doesn’t close with a zipper or buttons. The look of the jacket was also heavily criticized.