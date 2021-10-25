Editorial

Martellus Bennett Claims Packers Fans Are Racist, Says He Was Cut Because Of Protesting

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 17: Martellus Bennett #80 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after being defeated by the Atlanta Falcons 34-23 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Martellus Bennett isn’t a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the team’s supporters.

Bennett was released by the Packers after less than a year with the team a few seasons ago, and in a recent string of tweets, he claimed it was because of protesting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“In fact the entire situation to get me out of Green Bay was tied to protesting and the organization plotted to find a way to cut me and came up with some bullshit lol.”

He also added, “Yea I call packers fans racist because I’ve seen it first hand and heard with my own ears. Doug Collins and Flea played me the messages.”

First off, let me say that Bennett’s assertion that Packers fans are racist is laughably wrong. I hate the Packers, but as a person from Wisconsin, I can guarantee you that’s not true.

Could there be some bad apples? Sure, but the idea that the fan base as a whole is racist is simply wrong.

Furthermore, the idea that Bennett got cut because of protesting is simply not believable. How long have people been protesting in the NFL? Since at least the 2016 season.

He was cut in 2017, and also claimed on Twitter he’s telling the truth because he stopped the team from getting his signing bonus back.

However, according to Bleacher Report, the team wanted the money back because they believed Bennett might not have been healthy when the contract was agreed to. That’s a big difference!

Clearly there is some bad blood between the two sides here, but calling a fan base racist over a few bad apples is ridiculous. People in Wisconsin are solid people and the overwhelming majority don’t give a damn about race.