Martellus Bennett Claims Packers Fans Are Racist, Says He Was Cut Because Of Protesting

Martellus Bennett isn’t a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the team’s supporters.

Bennett was released by the Packers after less than a year with the team a few seasons ago, and in a recent string of tweets, he claimed it was because of protesting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Doug told me Wisconsin wasn’t the place for protesting and offered me a bunch of alternatives. Even holding hands and the flag with cops before the seahawks game. I told em nah. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 23, 2021

“In fact the entire situation to get me out of Green Bay was tied to protesting and the organization plotted to find a way to cut me and came up with some bullshit lol.”

He also added, “Yea I call packers fans racist because I’ve seen it first hand and heard with my own ears. Doug Collins and Flea played me the messages.”

Yea I call packers fans racist because I’ve seen it first hand and heard with my own ears. Doug Collins and Flea played me the messages. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 23, 2021

In fact the entire situation to get me out of Green Bay was tied to protesting and the organization plotted to find a way to cut me and came up with some bullshit lol. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 23, 2021

First off, let me say that Bennett’s assertion that Packers fans are racist is laughably wrong. I hate the Packers, but as a person from Wisconsin, I can guarantee you that’s not true.

Could there be some bad apples? Sure, but the idea that the fan base as a whole is racist is simply wrong.

How Bennett is a liar and a fraud. https://t.co/qQs6FnTau7 — Tom Crabtree (@itsCrab) November 13, 2017

Furthermore, the idea that Bennett got cut because of protesting is simply not believable. How long have people been protesting in the NFL? Since at least the 2016 season.

He was cut in 2017, and also claimed on Twitter he’s telling the truth because he stopped the team from getting his signing bonus back.

The packers know what they did. I have all the details in my notebook starting in March of that year I started keeping a journal of all the fuck shit that teams and coaches said and did after my time with the cowboys. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 23, 2021

However, according to Bleacher Report, the team wanted the money back because they believed Bennett might not have been healthy when the contract was agreed to. That’s a big difference!

If I was lying how’d I win the lawsuit the team had against me in the court of law when they came after my signing bonus. Packers fans have been believing and spreading false information about me for 4 years now. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 23, 2021

Clearly there is some bad blood between the two sides here, but calling a fan base racist over a few bad apples is ridiculous. People in Wisconsin are solid people and the overwhelming majority don’t give a damn about race.