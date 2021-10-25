REPORT: LSU AD Scott Woodward Is Eying Dabo Swinney To Replace Ed Orgeron

It sounds like LSU is eying Dabo Swinney.

LSU is moving off Ed Orgeron at the end of the season, and the Tigers are currently conducting arguably the largest coaching search in the country. Well, it sounds like the people running the show in Baton Rouge might like the Clemson coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Paul Finebaum said the following about LSU’s coaching search on the on the ESPN College Football Podcast, according to BroBible:

It’s really hard to chisel that one down. There are some who believe the AD Scott Woodward wants…you ready for this…Dabo Swinney. Now, there’s talk that the president wants Mel Tucker. Billy Napier is out there maybe as a second-tier selection if everyone else goes bust. It seems like Jimbo (Fisher) is out of that one.

If there was ever a time to make a run at Dabo Swinney. It’s right now. Clemson is having an absolutely atrocious season, and it looks like the dynasty might be dead.

If Swinney was ever going to leave Clemson, it’d definitely be after this season. Sure, he’s on a monster contract at his current program, but LSU could take care of that without any issue.

The Tigers of Baton Rouge have unlimited resources, and they’d 100% give Swinney whatever he wanted to come. That much isn’t up for debate.

It’s just a fact. If Swinney said he was open to coaching at LSU, they’d get a deal done.

If Clemson continues to struggle, it’s only going to become more and more realistic that the two-time national champion dips.

If he does, prepare for all hell to break loose in the world of college football.