Clemson Is A +3.5 Underdog Against Pittsburgh

Clemson isn’t favored to win this Saturday against Pittsburgh.
As of Wednesday afternoon on FanDuel, the Clemson Tigers are at +3.5 against the Pittsburgh Panthers, and that’s nothing short of shocking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Imagine being told a year ago that Clemson would be 4-2 and an underdog against Pittsburgh. I don’t think a single person with a functioning brain would have believed you.
Yet, here we are!
To make matters more interesting, Brett McMurphy reported that it’s only the third time in the past eight years Clemson has been an underdog against an ACC team.
Clemson is a 3-point underdog at Pitt Saturday, only 3rd time Clemson has been ACC underdog in past 8 years.
From 2005-13, however, Clemson was an underdog in ACC games 18 times.
Overall, since 2005, Clemson is 15-5 vs. spread as ACC underdog, winning 10 of 20 games
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 20, 2021
I understand that Pitt is a competent team, but are we really this low on Clemson? I mean, they still have Dabo Swinney calling the shots.
Yes, they’ve struggled immensely at times this season, but they’re still loaded with future NFL talent, have a legit NFL quarterback and the second best coach in America.
I find it hard to believe they should be underdogs on the road against Pitt.
Of course, we play the game for a reason and anything is possible. However, I’m heavy on Clemson at +3.5. You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on ESPN!