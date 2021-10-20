Editorial

Clemson Is A +3.5 Underdog Against Pittsburgh

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Boston College Eagles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Clemson isn’t favored to win this Saturday against Pittsburgh.

As of Wednesday afternoon on FanDuel, the Clemson Tigers are at +3.5 against the Pittsburgh Panthers, and that’s nothing short of shocking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Imagine being told a year ago that Clemson would be 4-2 and an underdog against Pittsburgh. I don’t think a single person with a functioning brain would have believed you.

Yet, here we are!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

To make matters more interesting, Brett McMurphy reported that it’s only the third time in the past eight years Clemson has been an underdog against an ACC team.

I understand that Pitt is a competent team, but are we really this low on Clemson? I mean, they still have Dabo Swinney calling the shots.

Yes, they’ve struggled immensely at times this season, but they’re still loaded with future NFL talent, have a legit NFL quarterback and the second best coach in America.

I find it hard to believe they should be underdogs on the road against Pitt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

Of course, we play the game for a reason and anything is possible. However, I’m heavy on Clemson at +3.5. You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on ESPN!