Rob O’Neill Says America Could Wipe Out Any Country If Politicians, Lawyers And Others Focused On ‘Social Experimentation’ Stayed Out Of The Way

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Rob O’Neill is very confident in America’s ability to conduct military operations, but he thinks some people should just stay out of the way.

During my interview with the Navy SEAL who shot and killed terrorist mastermind Osama Bin Laden, I asked how ugly things would get if America took the gloves off when it came to fighting our enemies. However, he thinks the guys in suits are getting in the way and have the wrong priorities.

“We’d wipe out Iran in no time…we rolled through Iraq like it was nothing and we could do that to anybody if we wanted to. The problem is we let people in suits, we let attorneys get involved and senior officers that are more concerned about social experimentation than violence,” O’Neill explained to me when I asked how ugly things could get.

You can listen to his full comments below.

That’s about as blunt as it gets. Our top guys can decapitate any country if we wanted to, but some other people would prefer to focus on “social experimentation,” in O’Neill’s mind.

Something tells me there are a lot of people who agree.

Make sure to check out the entire interview with O’Neil if you haven’t seen it already. It’s great!