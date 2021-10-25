EXCLUSIVE: Osama Bin Laden Shooter Rob O’Neill Reveals What The SEALs Would Have Done If Pakistan Had Tried To Intervene

The Navy SEALs on the Osama Bin Laden raid had no plans of being taken prisoners by the Pakistanis.

During my lengthy interview with the man responsible for shooting Osama Bin Laden, I asked what the SEALs would have done if the Pakistanis had tried to take them into custody.

The former SEAL Team 6 operator made it crystal clear they weren’t going to surrender, and he also had some high praise for former President Barack Obama’s resolve and willingness to do whatever was necessary.

Give his comments a listen below. You’re going to love them.

I’m not lying when I said this conversation with O’Neill for several more hours without getting bored. Everything he said was absolutely fascinating, and he didn’t hold back at all.

He kept it 100% real and that’s why it was such an awesome interview.

When bullets were flying during the raid to kill Osama Bin Laden, Navy SEALs went to great lengths to protect the innocent kids there. Terrorists put suicide vests on children. Americans protect them. Awesome comments from Bin Laden shooter @mchooyah. pic.twitter.com/hKfKZQh9rw — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 23, 2021

Trust me when I say that you’ll want to watch every single second if you haven’t already seen the whole thing. In my more than six years in this business, it’s by far and away my favorite thing I’ve ever done.