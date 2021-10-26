EXCLUSIVE: You Betcha Star Myles Montplaisir Praises Midwestern People, Says People In The Region Are ‘Very Loyal’

You Betcha star Myles Montplaisir has high praise for the good people in the Midwest.

I recently sat down with Myles for a wide-ranging interview about a variety of topics, and he didn’t hold back when talking about people living in the middle of the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“That’s why we have our shirts that say ‘Midwest is best.’ I truly believe that. I’ve traveled to other parts of the country, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I can do that. What are you guys doing out here?'”

He added that people in the Midwest are also “very loyal.” You can watch his full comments below.

It’s always great to see people who shine a light on the great people living in the Midwest, and Myles has built an entire brand around that idea.

Nobody is better at having their finger on the pulse of the Midwest and the people who live there than Myles and You Betcha.

That’s just a fact.

If you haven’t checked out the entire interview, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s awesome and Myles is a hell of a guy.

I can’t wait to see how he keeps crushing it down the road!