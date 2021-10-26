Marshawn Lynch Drops The F-Bomb And Talks About Ripping Shots During Manning Megacast Appearance

Marshawn Lynch was in prime form Monday night on the Manning Megacast.

The former Seahawks and Raiders star joined the special "Monday Night Football" broadcast with Eli and Peyton Manning, and all hell broke loose during the Seahawks/Saints game.

“I took one for me, I took one for big bruh and I took one for little bruh.” Before Marshawn Lynch hopped on the ManningCast, he took a Henny shot for Peyton and Eli. 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/KyQholOCSa — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 26, 2021

Lynch claimed he took three shots of Hennessy before getting on TV, but that was far from the craziest moment.

Later, Lynch dropped the f-bomb when reacting to a play on the field. He stated, “Oh what the f**k?” You can watch his full comment below.

Marshawn Lynch is a national treasure, and that’s not up for debate. It’s simply a fact. The dude keeps it real at all times.

He’s all gas, no brakes. That’s why people love him, and that’s why he should be loved. In a world that lacks authenticity, it doesn’t get much realer than Marshawn Lynch.

Marshawn Lynch just logged onto national television with a sideways camera, while eating a snack, said “what’s up big dogs” and then told them he took three shots of Hennessy before the game. Beast Mode is a national treasure — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 26, 2021

If ESPN knew what it was doing (unlikely the network does), it would embrace legit content like this for all it’s worth.

People love this stuff.

Marshawn Lynch showing love to Eli Manning’s Super Bowl pass to David Tyree “the dude caught a ball with his head type shit” 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Cek9mHuWT0 — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) October 26, 2021

However, it’s ESPN and we all know this won’t actually fly. It’s a damn shame too because it’s way more entertaining than the actual ESPN broadcast. Never change, Marshawn. The real fans can’t get enough.

