Tom Brady Releases Savage Video After The Buccaneers Beat The Bears

Tom Brady dropped a savage video for his fans Monday.

Following the Buccaneers absolutely massacring the Bears, the seven-time Super Bowl champion released a highlight reel with a song that is catching people’s attention. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chief Keef’s “Love Sosa” was blasting in the video, and it seems to be a clear shot at former Chicago Cubs superstar Sammy Sosa.

As impressive as Brady is on the football field, he might be equally impressive when it comes to dominating social media.

The man knows how to light the internet on fire with great content, and there’s no debate about that at all.

For example, he used the name of arguably the most famous baseball player in Chicago history in his highlight reel.

It’s the subtle details that matter, folks, and Brady has them nailed down to a science. He torches defenses on the field, and he lights up social media after the fact. You just have to respect how savvy Brady is.

Never change, Tom. Never change!