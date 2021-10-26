Wisconsin Police Dog Receives A Hero’s Welcome After Getting Shot In The Face Taking Down A Murder Suspect

A police dog in Wisconsin is making the rounds on the internet for all the right reasons.

According to a report from ABC 7 Chicago, a Kenosha police dog named Riggs was recently shot in the face while pursuing a murder suspect last Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When police confronted the man last Thursday, he fled and Riggs was set out to go get him. The heroic dog took a bullet to the forehead as he took the man down. Police then opened fire and wounded the suspect.

This past Sunday, the dog was welcomed home in Kenosha as a hero. You can watch the awesome video below.

Damn, this one really does pull at your heartstrings. That dog took a bullet to the head and still found a way to get his job done.

They’re truly spectacular animals and we don’t show them nearly enough love.

A well-trained dog is an insanely good asset. It can defend you and protect those around it. This situation in Kenosha is firm proof of that fact.

When the bad guy needed to go down, not even a bullet was going to stop Riggs from doing his job. He sounds like the kind of dog I’d want in battle with me every day of the week.

Props to Riggs for being one hell of a good boy. That’s what we love to see.