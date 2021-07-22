You Betcha Releases Hilarious Viral Video About Dog Owners

You Betcha hit another massive home run with its latest video.

The popular entertainment company recently released "Things Dog Owners Love," and this one is 100% required viewing.

Give it a watch below. You’re going to love it.

Every single part of that video is completely accurate. In fact, it’s such an accurate video that it’s almost scary.

Hell, this one might even hit a bit too close to home.

Let’s run down the list. It covered talking like a baby to your dog, treating the dog like a child, never blaming the dog, spending too much money on, and posting pictures on Instagram.

We all know people who do all of those things with their dogs, and it’s insanely annoying.

I say that as someone who absolutely loves dogs. I grew up with massive German Shorthaired Pointers, but I didn’t treat them like babies.

I treated them like the 80 pound weapons they were capable of being in the field. There was no baby talk, no Instagram, no treating them like children and when they did something wrong, they were absolutely blamed.

If you want to raise dogs that resemble the Terminator, then that’s how you do it. Otherwise, you’ll have a joke of an animal that won’t do anything in the event of a home invasion.

Props to You Betcha for dropping another fire video. I can’t wait to see what the company does next.