Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker On Playing Undefeated Michigan: ‘We’re Built For It’

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is ready to roll Saturday against Michigan.

The Wolverines and Spartans are both undefeated, and will meet in East Lansing in a game that will have massive playoff and Big Ten East implications.

Well, anyone hoping Tucker would be overwhelmed ahead of the matchup between the two undefeated squads would be wrong.

Tucker told the press the following about playing Michigan, according to Outkick:

It’s a big game, and we embrace it. I don’t try to play down any expectations or anything like that. I told the players this morning, I told them this before. When you have rivalry games like this — at the end of the day, ultimately your legacy and your reputation, a lot of it is formed by how you play and how you coach in these games. This is the reality of the situation, which is a good thing because not everyone has the opportunity to coach and play in these games. We’re built for it, and we’re gonna prepare for it.

I named Michigan vs. Michigan State my game of the week, and it hasn’t disappointed in the lead up to the action. Both squads are outstanding, are top eight teams and both have playoff aspirations.

This is what college football is all about and Tucker dropping a “built for it” line is only going to hype fans up even more.

One team will be in great position to challenge OSU for the Big Ten East after Saturday and the other will be out of the playoff race.

These are the stakes and both teams know it. There’s no point in pretending the situation is anything other than that.

This is why we play the game, and it’s matchups like this one that fans love.

Tune in at noon EST on Fox to watch all the action go down!