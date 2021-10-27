Editorial

Roger Goodell Says The NFL Won’t Place Deshaun Watson On The Commissioner’s Exempt List Right Now

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The NFL has made it clear that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson can play as of right now.

Watson is currently facing more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, but he hasn’t been criminally charged with anything. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With trade rumors swirling, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear Tuesday night that Watson is cleared to play as of right now.

According to Tom Pelissero, Goodell said, “We don’t have all the access to that information & pride ourselves on not interfering with it. That process is ongoing.”

He also added, “We don’t feel we have that necessary information to place him on the exempt list.” More or less, Goodell has now cleared any gray areas in order to make a trade much easier to happen.

To be clear, the NFL previously said Watson could participate in team activities, and Goodell has now made it crystal clear that if the dual-threat QB wants to play in a game, he 100% absolutely can.

The question now is whether or not a team will pull the trigger on trading for him. It sounds like multiple teams might be interested, and I’d be shocked if the Dolphins didn’t find a trade partner before the deadline.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but with Goodell weighing in, I’d be stunned if he wasn’t moved.