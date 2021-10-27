Roger Goodell Says The NFL Won’t Place Deshaun Watson On The Commissioner’s Exempt List Right Now

The NFL has made it clear that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson can play as of right now.

Watson is currently facing more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, but he hasn't been criminally charged with anything.

With trade rumors swirling, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear Tuesday night that Watson is cleared to play as of right now.

According to Tom Pelissero, Goodell said, “We don’t have all the access to that information & pride ourselves on not interfering with it. That process is ongoing.”

He also added, “We don’t feel we have that necessary information to place him on the exempt list.” More or less, Goodell has now cleared any gray areas in order to make a trade much easier to happen.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on #Texans QB Deshaun Watson: “We don’t have all the access to that information & pride ourselves on not interfering with it. That process is ongoing.” Important: “We don’t feel we have that necessary information to place him on the exempt list.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2021

To be clear, the NFL previously said Watson could participate in team activities, and Goodell has now made it crystal clear that if the dual-threat QB wants to play in a game, he 100% absolutely can.

NFL statement regarding its “ongoing and active” review of allegations against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who remains eligible to fully participate in club activities. pic.twitter.com/u3U7ujYozO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

The question now is whether or not a team will pull the trigger on trading for him. It sounds like multiple teams might be interested, and I’d be shocked if the Dolphins didn’t find a trade partner before the deadline.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but with Goodell weighing in, I’d be stunned if he wasn’t moved.