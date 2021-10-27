You Betcha Releases Incredible ‘5 Types of Neighbors’ Video

You Betcha released another incredible video late Tuesday afternoon.

The popular entertainment company released “5 Types of Neighbors,” and I can promise that you don’t want to miss this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s probably going to be the funniest thing you see all day.

I think it’s safe to say that “Come over for some beers” is everyone’s favorite neighbor. That’s the dude everyone wants to hang out with.

You know who we all hate? The local gossip queen. We all know one and they all suck. They’re the absolute worst to be around, and that’s a fact.

“Comedians are comedians for a reason.” I spoke with You Betcha founder Myles Montplaisir (@ohhyoubetcha) about people trying to cancel Dave Chappelle, and he had some very refreshing thoughts. ENJOY: pic.twitter.com/fhEoww81LW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 24, 2021

Also, You Betcha just continues to crush it and continues to nail the Midwest mentality. I’ve never seen anyone online as accurate as You Betcha when it comes to portraying and joking about people from the Midwest.

He truly does it better than everyone else, and that’s why he’s universally loved by his gigantic following.

You Betcha star Myles Montplaisir explains why people from the Midwest are the best. As a man with no ties to the situation and famous for being unbiased on all subjects, I have determined I agree!* *Ignore the fact I’m decked out in Wisconsin gear. pic.twitter.com/nfx738wMxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2021

I can’t wait to see what we get next from You Betcha. I have no doubt it’ll be great because the company simply doesn’t miss.