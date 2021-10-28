‘Gratifying His Sexual Desires’: Andrew Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime For Allegedly Groping Woman

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo committed a misdemeanor sex crime by groping a woman’s breast “for the purpose of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Albany City Court on Thursday.

“A misdemeanor complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court,” New York Unified Court System Director of Public Information Lucian Chalfen confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“This is a sex crime,” Chalfen added.

Cuomo committed a class A misdemeanor of Forcible Touching by groping the breast of an unidentified individual, according to a redacted version of the complaint prepared by a New York state police officer and obtained by the DCNF.

“[D]efendant Andrew M. Cuomo did intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim … and onto her intimate body part,” the complaint states. “Specifically, the victims left breast for the purpose of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires.”

The People of The State of … by Andrew Kerr

The charge was first reported by New York Focus.

The Times Union reported Thursday that the charge is related to allegations that Cuomo groped his former executive assistant, Brittany Commisso, who filed a criminal complaint against the former governor in August less than two weeks before he announced his resignation from office.

The Times Union added that the criminal complaint was filed erroneously by Albany City Court without the consent of Commisso or her attorney.

Cuomo is expected to be arrested next week, the New York Post reported Thursday citing a source briefed on the matter.

Cuomo resigned from his post in August in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment detailed in a report from Attorney General Letitia James.

James’ report found that Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed 11 women, including a state trooper assigned to his protective detail. (RELATED: Cuomo Announces Resignation Following AG Sexual Harassment Report)

Cuomo insisted as he announced his resignation that he was a victim of a smear campaign by his political opponents.

James is preparing to announce that she will run for governor of New York, The New York Times reported.

Cuomo said through his spokesman, Rich Azzopardi, on Oct. 20 that James’ report was a “politically motivated hit job” and criticised her for refusing to acknowledge her “prosecutorial misconduct.”

