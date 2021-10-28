The Astros Beating The Braves In Game Two Of The World Series Gets Weak TV Ratings

The Astros beating the Braves 7-2 in game two of the World Series didn’t get great TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Astros hammering the Braves in game two of the World Series averaged 8.89 million viewers on Fox in the early data.

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final viewership number will be higher.

For comparison, game two in 2020 averaged just north of 8.3 million viewers on Fox in the early data. So, while the numbers are up, they’re not up enough to be impressive.

In fact, I think it’s very fair to say the ratings are very disappointing. In 2019, game two averaged just under 12 million viewers.

The numbers aren’t that close at all.

Why are the numbers not as big as fans might expect? I honestly don’t have an answer for that, but the numbers aren’t great.

That much I can guarantee you beyond any shadow of a doubt. When the World Series is getting crushed by run of the mill primetime NFL games, you know the numbers aren’t outstanding.

We’ll see what kind of ratings game three gets Friday night, but there’s no doubt the MLB wants to see substantial improvement.