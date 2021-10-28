Editorial

REPORT: Donald Trump Will Attend Game 4 Of The World Series In Atlanta

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Former President Donald Trump will reportedly attend a World Series game.

According to Clay Travis, Trump will be in attendance in Atlanta for game four between the Astros and Braves. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Currently, the series is tied 1-1 after the Astros won game two Wednesday night.

The stadium in Atlanta is probably going to be on fire when Trump shows up. The place is going to explode.

Remember, Braves fans have previously done “Let’s Go Brandon” chants. So, there’s evidence for us to believe the stadium will be kind to the 45th President of the United States.

Can you imagine the meltdown people are going to have if the stadium breaks out in thunderousF**k Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” chants?

It’s going to be unreal to see how people react, and I’m confident the blue checkmarks on Twitter will lose their minds.

Meanwhile, the average fan will just be living life.

We’ll see what happens Saturday night, but it looks like we’re in for an insane time once Trump shows up.