REPORT: Donald Trump Will Attend Game 4 Of The World Series In Atlanta

Former President Donald Trump will reportedly attend a World Series game.

According to Clay Travis, Trump will be in attendance in Atlanta for game four between the Astros and Braves.

Currently, the series is tied 1-1 after the Astros won game two Wednesday night.

Sources tell me President Trump will be in Atlanta for World Series game 4 on Saturday night. Commissioner Rob Manfred and Trump in the same stadium?! Get your popcorn. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 27, 2021

The stadium in Atlanta is probably going to be on fire when Trump shows up. The place is going to explode.

Remember, Braves fans have previously done “Let’s Go Brandon” chants. So, there’s evidence for us to believe the stadium will be kind to the 45th President of the United States.

Can you imagine the meltdown people are going to have if the stadium breaks out in thunderous “F**k Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” chants?

It’s going to be unreal to see how people react, and I’m confident the blue checkmarks on Twitter will lose their minds.

Meanwhile, the average fan will just be living life.

“F**k Joe Biden” chants are sweeping across the country, and the media is rushing to hide them. Well, they can’t silence me! The chants are growing and they’re here to stay. pic.twitter.com/GUzeMNu4qY — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 25, 2021

We’ll see what happens Saturday night, but it looks like we’re in for an insane time once Trump shows up.