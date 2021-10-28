Mike Leach Talks About Bigfoot With Mississippi State Volleyball Players In Incredible Video

Another incredible video of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by @BarstoolU, the hilarious football coach was talking with members of the school’s volleyball team about Bigfoot, and this video needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up and give it a watch below. You’re going to love it!

Mike Leach explaining Bigfoot is perfect @HailStateStool (via: Kemp.Jessica/ig) pic.twitter.com/i2qrfDJ0iG — Barstool U (@BarstoolU) October 28, 2021

Mike Leach is a national treasure and there’s no other way to put it. Whenever he opens his mouth and starts speaking, you should begin listening immediately.

Everything he says tends to be gold, and he’s as authentic as they come.

Mike Leach answered this like he has been waiting years for someone to ask him how he feels about candy corn 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZMGKOeJn0G — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) October 24, 2021

Look at how damn serious he was in that video with the volleyball players. He was 100% serious and the ladies were soaking it up.

He might love football, but Mike Leach might honestly love Bigfoot even more. The dude is obsessed with the strangest stuff, and I say that as a huge compliment.

Never change, Mike. Never change.