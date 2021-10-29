Aaron Rodgers Takes Giant Hit After Throwing A Touchdown Pass

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a monster hit Thursday night.

During a 24-21 win over the Cardinals, the talented passer took a gigantic hit right after releasing the ball for a touchdown pass to Randall Cobb. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The hit was so brutal and strong that it nearly ripped Rodgers’ helmet right off, which has become a meme since Thursday night.

Rodgers took the tough late hit, but still delivered the TD 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nlwxgb0Z2e — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2021

Say whatever you want about Aaron Rodgers, but that was a gutsy as all hell play. He remained in the pocket, delivered the ball and then took a massive hit from the Cardinals.

Most QBs would have folded, but Aaron Rodgers isn’t most quarterbacks. He’s Aaron Rodgers. He’s simply built differently.

Aaron Rodgers threw a TD seconds before this happened: pic.twitter.com/VpS7v0QqpP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2021

I hate the Packers, but I can’t deny that was a badass sequence of events. The man slung a TD, got obliterated and had a reaction for the ages.

This is what football is all about!

Plus, the Packers got a win, which makes the situation all the more legendary. What a night for Rodgers and his teammates.