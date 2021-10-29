Aaron Rodgers Takes Giant Hit After Throwing A Touchdown Pass

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a monster hit Thursday night.
During a 24-21 win over the Cardinals, the talented passer took a gigantic hit right after releasing the ball for a touchdown pass to Randall Cobb. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
SHEEEEESH https://t.co/Uvw8XazygV pic.twitter.com/ohpCHVjLVs
— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 29, 2021
The hit was so brutal and strong that it nearly ripped Rodgers’ helmet right off, which has become a meme since Thursday night.
Rodgers took the tough late hit, but still delivered the TD 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nlwxgb0Z2e
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2021
Say whatever you want about Aaron Rodgers, but that was a gutsy as all hell play. He remained in the pocket, delivered the ball and then took a massive hit from the Cardinals.
Most QBs would have folded, but Aaron Rodgers isn’t most quarterbacks. He’s Aaron Rodgers. He’s simply built differently.
Aaron Rodgers threw a TD seconds before this happened: pic.twitter.com/VpS7v0QqpP
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2021
I hate the Packers, but I can’t deny that was a badass sequence of events. The man slung a TD, got obliterated and had a reaction for the ages.
This is what football is all about!
SEVEN STRAIGHT WINS.#GoPackGo @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/cBJew98cBj
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2021
Plus, the Packers got a win, which makes the situation all the more legendary. What a night for Rodgers and his teammates.