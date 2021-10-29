Triple Murder: Teen Pleads Guilty To Shooting Girl, Her Parents After Being Caught In Her Bedroom

A California teen pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering a 16-year-old girl and her parents after he was caught being intimate with the girl, according to authorities.

Nineteen-year-old Mauricio Johnson pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering Nikki Metcalf, Margarett Moon, and 16-year-old Shelly Autumn Mae Moon in February on the Bear River Band at the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation, according to the Humboldt district attorney’s office.

Johnson was given a potential sentence of up to 150 years to life in prison and is set for a parole hearing in 25 years. The sentencing hearing is set for January.

The murders occurred on Feb. 9 when Johnson visited the home of the teen, along with several other minors, according to the district attorney’s office. At one point in the evening, Metcalf found Johnson in Shelly Moon’s bedroom and “began to struggle with the defendant.”

Johnson then whipped a gun out of his backpack and shot Metcalf, Moon and Shelly Moon.

Authorities were alerted to the scene the next morning when a 13-year-old girl called police to report “her mother, sister, and father [were] bleeding out” at their home, The Mercury News reported, noting all three were shot in the head.

The 13-year-old explained to authorities how Metcalf discovered Johnson on top of Shelly Moon in her bedroom, according to the report.

“The male subject was on top of (Shelly Moon). Nikki Metcalf hit the male. The male exited the room and walked into the living room pulling up his pants,” the warrant reportedly read.

Johnson later told his brother he was “getting with” Shelly Moon when Metcalf walked in and began “getting tough” with him.

Margarett Moon walked into the room and Johnson then shot her too. Johnson also shot Shelly Moon because he didn’t want witnesses, The Mercury News reported.

Johnson then fled the state and was arrested in Utah on Feb. 11 before being extradited back to California to face murder charges, according to Law & Crime.