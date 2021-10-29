Dana White On Jake Paul Chirping Claressa Shields: ‘Shut The F**k Up’

Dana White dropped the hammer on Jake Paul with some recent comments.

Following Claressa Shields losing to Abigail Montes in her second MMA bout, the wanna-be-boxing star tweeted that she was a “loser,” and White wasn’t impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I love karma @Claressashields, Congrats Abigail Montes! Someone get her a Twitter! pic.twitter.com/gRTqKLZt8A — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 28, 2021

“Claressa Shields is nothing but a winner who fought actual people in her weight class, in her own age, in her own sport, and then goes over to MMA to try and win a world title. That’s not a loser. That’s a winner,” White explained to MMAFightingonSBN when reacting to Paul’s comments.

He then added that Paul should try fighting someone actually his own age and with talent, and closed it by stating, “Shut the f**k up, you goofball.” You can listen to his full comments below.

Nobody keeps it realer than Dana White, and that’s why he’s the absolute best. He doesn’t beat around the bushes when there’s something he wants to say.

White thought Paul’s comments were stupid, and he let him know. Not only did he let him know, but he threw in a few f-bombs for good measure.

It’s the kind of stuff you love to see.

As for Paul, he’s obviously an idiot for calling an athlete like Shields a “loser,” but we all know all he wants is attention. To his credit, he knows how to get it, and he’s doing just that.

I dont care woodley owned jake paul lol pic.twitter.com/Z1nYVOClrA — Chad (@ChadSonnen) August 30, 2021

Now, let’s put him in the ring with an actual fighter and see how loud he is at that point. Something tells me he’ll be a shade quieter.