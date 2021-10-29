Gonzaga Is Number One In The Preseason Basketball Polls

Gonzaga is entering the college basketball season at the top of the polls.

The Bulldogs lost in the national title game last season to Baylor, but they're entering the 2021-2022 campaign with all the hype in the world.

Gonzaga is number in the preseason AP and Coaches polls. UCLA is second in both polls. So, it’s clear who is viewed as elite going into the season.

Gonzaga is returning a ton of talent, Mark Few is one of the best coaches in the country and there’s no doubt the Bulldogs are going to be excellent.

In fact, I would also ride with Gonzaga as the top team in the country to start the season. With the facts in front of us, I’m not sure how you could pick anyone else as the preseason number one team.

Having said that, college basketball is an incredibly fluid sport. Look no further than last year when Baylor and Gonzaga met in the title game.

Pretty much everyone in the country was ready to crown the Bulldogs national champs before the game even started. Then, the Bears beat the living hell out of them, despite being substantial underdogs.

You know who bet on Baylor? Me!

More than anything, I’m just pumped for college basketball to be back. We’re in for a fun season. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank!