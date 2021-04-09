Mark Vital Says Baylor Kicked Gonzaga’s ‘A**’ Because The Bulldogs Ordered Six Cases Of Champagne Before The Game Started

Baylor basketball star Mark Vital had a very simple reason for why the Bears never relented against Gonzaga in the title game.

The Bears ran the Bulldogs off of the floor 86-70, and the game was never really close. Right from the jump, Baylor was all over Gonzaga. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During an interview on College Sports on SiriusXM, Vital said Baylor kicked their “ass” because Baylor players found out Gonzaga had ordered six cases of champagne prior to the game as if they’d already won.

You can listen to Vital break it all down below.

I love everything about this story, and I’m not just saying that because I won a ton of money thanks to Baylor.

I’m saying it because there’s nothing better in sports than watching the cocky fall.

Ordering six cases of champagne before the national title game is a psycho move. You’re just asking to get embarrassed at that point.

That’s the definition of disrespect, and Baylor clearly took it that way. At no point did they show any mercy. They were pouring it on Gonzaga from start to finish, and I guess we now know why they had some extra motivation.

Next time, save the champagne ordering until the nets are actually cut down.