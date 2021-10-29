Gov. Abbott Says Texas Is Fighting Back Against Biden Over ‘Open Border Policies’

During a Thursday appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight”, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that his state is facing interference from the Biden administration as it prepares for a caravan of illegal immigrants at its border.

“It is clear … Joe Biden believes in open border policies, and his administration do, and they are truly trying to redesign the United States of America, in a complete lawless way,” Abbott told host and Daily Caller co-founder, Tucker Carlson.

During the segment, Carlson asked the governor what the Biden administration’s motive might be in “throwing open our borders to world?”

“They talked about this on the campaign trail when all the Democrats were on the same debate stage talking about, quite literally, the socialistic policies they would employ in the United States, which mimic [Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] and her acolytes, and they are acting out on all those policies and promises they made during the campaign,” Abbott responded. (RELATED: ‘People Will Die. People Will Be Raped’: Former Acting ICE Chief Says Biden Has Declared America A ‘Sanctuary Jurisdiction’)

Abbott said the states now have to “step up and do everything we can to hold onto the United States of America until Republicans can regain control of Congress and the presidency.”

“What Texas has done, we now have 6,500 National Guard and Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers on the border to help secure the border, and as we are talking right now, they are identifying locations on the border where they are laying down razor wire to secure all the possible crossings that the latest caravans might be heading to.”

Abbott said the state will also use large containers to “serve as a blockade to prevent them from coming across the border.” Abbott has also authorized the National Guard and DPS to “arrest any of these people” successfully breach the border and throw them in jail for “criminal trespassing.”

Abbott said Texas is already building its own border wall after Biden walked away from the project.

The governor said the Biden administration “has been pushing back every step of the way” and even blocked an executive order from Abbott that would have prevented the transportation of illegal immigrants throughout Texas in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Carlson asked, “You have had hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people come from other countries moving through Texas, and then coming into the United States. How – to what degree can you stanch the flow of people coming in illegally, do you think?”

“So, the best way we can do that is the strategies that we are employing as we speak right now, and that is to identify all of these locations where they may be coming across, and they are called low water crossing areas, and then to serve as blockades in those regions so that we will be preventing the people from coming across the border,” Abbott said. (RELATED: Former ICE Director Says Chris Wallace Should Have Pressed DHS Secretary On More Question About Illegal Immigrants)

The Department of Homeland Security won’t allow immigration agents to arrest illegal immigrants where “essential” activities or services happen, the agency said Wednesday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests have fallen to the lowest level in a decade, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. The Biden administration will reinstate the Remain in Mexico policy — initiated under Trump — after a federal judge ruled that it must do so.