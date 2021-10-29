US

McAuliffe’s Spox Accidentally Loops In Fox Reporter On Email Thread, Says ‘Kill This’ Story

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 13: Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Virginia for a second term, accompanied by his wife Dorothy (L), addresses supporters as he arrives to cast his ballot during early voting at the Fairfax County Government Center October 13, 2021 in Fairfax, Virginia. McAuliffe will face off against Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial election on November 2. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Kira Mautone Contributor
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe’s spokesperson mistakenly looped in on Thursday Fox News reporter Tyler O’Neil in what appeared to be an email meant for her own colleagues.

It appears that Christina Freundlich, the campaign’s spokeswoman, accidentally included the Fox reporter in an email to her associates, saying “Can we try to kill this,” Fox News reported. O’Neil was reportedly writing a story on McAuliffe’s campaign recently dishing out $53,680 for services from the Elias Law Group, which was founded by attorney Marc Elias.


Shortly after O’Neil sent his email, he received a note from Freundlich calling to kill the story and to which she added, “To dispute the challenges of the election,” according to Fox News. The follow-up was seemingly meant as clarification for her colleagues.

Elias has a history of working with Democrats during closely contested elections and in the runup to the 2020 presidential election. As a former lawyer at the law firm Perkins Coie, Hillary Clinton hired him in 2016 to conduct research on Trump, which included Christopher Steele’s dossier, Fox reported. (EXCLUSIVE: Dossier Author Christopher Steele Had Previously Undisclosed Meetings With Lawyers For DNC, Clinton Campaign)

After O’Neil’s story about her email was published, Freundlich responded in a tweet and said she thinks “it’s clear based on this story that we did in fact… kill the story.”

McAuliffe has a history of claiming that elections were stolen. In 2018, McAuliffe affirmed a claim made by Stacy Abrams that “she would be governor of Georgia had the governor of Georgia not disenfranchised 1.4 million Georgia voters before the election,” according to Newsweek.

“They took the votes away,” McAuliffe reportedly said.

McAuliffe also claimed that the 2000 and 2004 elections were stolen, however, he would go on to contradict his claims in an interview with a Virginia television station earlier in October of 2021, refusing to express whether he believed Bush had been “legitimately elected” back in 2000, according to Newsweek.

The McAuliffe campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.