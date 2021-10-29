REPORT: Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested On Drug Charges In New York

Rapper Fetty Wap has reportedly been arrested.

According to Craig McCarthy, the star musician was taken into custody Thursday at Citi Field in New York on federal drug charges.

The New York Daily News reported that Wap and five other men are accused of participating in “a drug distribution scheme.” No further details are known at this time.

NEW: The rapper Fetty Wap, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was busted by FBI agents at Citi Field yesterday afternoon on federal drug charges, according to a law enforcement source — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) October 29, 2021

As always, Wap has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful for it.

According to reports, #FettyWap was arrested at Citi Field yesterday on federal drug charges. Sources say he will be in federal court later this morning to answer to the charges. We will update here as the story progresses. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/YDVJRcZhUz — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) October 29, 2021

Having said that, this sounds like a serious situation. The federal government doesn’t tend to arrest people for minor things like jaywalking.

If Fetty Wap is facing federal drug charges, then he’s facing a very serious legal situation.

As I said above, we don’t really have more details on what has happened, but I would expect more news to come out at some point today.

Make sure to check back for the latest updates as we have them.