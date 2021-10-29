Editorial

REPORT: Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested On Drug Charges In New York

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Rapper Fetty Wap has reportedly been arrested.

According to Craig McCarthy, the star musician was taken into custody Thursday at Citi Field in New York on federal drug charges.

The New York Daily News reported that Wap and five other men are accused of participating in “a drug distribution scheme.” No further details are known at this time.

As always, Wap has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this sounds like a serious situation. The federal government doesn’t tend to arrest people for minor things like jaywalking.

If Fetty Wap is facing federal drug charges, then he’s facing a very serious legal situation.

As I said above, we don’t really have more details on what has happened, but I would expect more news to come out at some point today.

 

Make sure to check back for the latest updates as we have them.