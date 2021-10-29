The Packers Beating The Cardinals Gets Big TV Ratings On Fox

The Packers beating the Cardinals 24-21 got some impressive TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the duel between Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray averaged 13.05 million viewers on Fox in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final numbers will be higher.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. There was another night of primetime football in America, and the ratings are very impressive.

At this point, you might as well just set your watch to it. People just love football, especially when two great quarterbacks like Rodgers and Murray are slinging it against each other.

You also have to pour one out for all the people who actually attempted to cancel football. How dumb do all those people feel right now?

They tried to stop millions of Americans from enjoying football, and they failed in spectacular fashion. You just hate to see it!

I can’t wait to see what we get the rest of the way in the ratings department. I have a feeling they’ll keep booming!